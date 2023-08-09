Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

ALBAWABA - Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument between them at a 2020 party.

The rapper was found guilty on three gun charges in Decembe

r and has been in jail ever since.

The gun charges were assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

After the shooting, which happened at a pool party hosted by Kylie Jenner, Megan needed to undergo surgery to remove the bullet from her foot.

Prosecutors said that Lanez deserved a 13-year-long sentence for "shooting a vulnerable victim" on a residential street.

However, the rapper's lawyer does not believe that Lanez received a fair trial.

What was their fight about?

It all started at a party hosted by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Megan and Tory argues over their previous sexual relationship, and their dispute escaltated and led the duo to insult each other and their careers.

Tory started shooting his weapon on the ground and shouted at Megan to "dance."

The rapper allegedly apologized to Megan and her friend, Kelsey Harris, and offered them a million dollars for them to keep quiet about what happened.

By Alexandra Abumuhor