Totally Inhuman & Insulting! Algerian Prank Show Deludes Poor Men by Gifting Them Women as Wives!

Algerian prank show Ana O Rajli "Me and My Man" caused wide outrage on social media for two reasons; Firstly by disregarding the feelings of poor men offering them false hopes, and secondly by insulting women.

The idea of the prank show is to present a beautiful and rich bride or wife to the victim as a gift, in addition to ensuring that all marriage and wedding expenses are covered until the last moment, when they break his heart and reveal to him that this was all a "prank"!

The victim would be so happy that his dream is about to come true, especially that he lives in very difficult conditions, and just then when he is at cloud nine, they severely shock him only to make people laugh at him and make profits out of high viewership.

The episode caused a sensation because of manipulating the feelings of a man in his forties for a reckless show.

The public expressed their anger over the inhumane position the show put the man in, in addition to the program treating women as a commodity and offering them as gifts to men.

Algerian audience was not the only one who circulated the video on social media, as most Arab social media users heavily criticized the show calling on officials in Algeria to shut it off in addition to holding all those responsible accountable.