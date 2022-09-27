Touching Video of Hande Erçel's Niece Receiving Chemo

After the news surfaced on the internet that Hande Erçel's niece is suffering from cancer, the toddler is getting her treatment, and fans are interacting with a new video that was shared on social media by Mavi's father.

In the video, Mavi's father was having the sweetest conversation with his daughter, and Mavi said: ''I wanna be a doctor when I grow up, you have to be a doctor with me''.

Gamze Erçel -Hade's sister- opened up about her daughter's diagnosis and said: ''to all the people asking about us, we are okay, and we are trying to be okay.. we started chemotherapy for our daughter around two weeks ago''

She added: ''It was so hard, but we got over the shock, and right now, we are trying our best to accept our fate, and thank god, our daughter is responding to treatment.''

It is worth mentioning that Hande Erçel and Gamze's mom was called 'Eileen' and Gamze's daughter was named after her late mom, who died from cancer back in 2019.

Eileen Mavi's illness first appeared when she went to the doctor as a result of her family's suspicions.