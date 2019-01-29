Toy Story Official Instagram Page Releases Character Bo Peep's Shocking Evolution

In the first two Toy Story movies Bo Peep wore an old-fashioned gown and bonnet (Source: toystory_disney_pixar / Instagram )

Filmmakers released new images of Toy Story character Bo Peep on social media Monday.

"When the film is done, I'm really going to miss working with Annie Potts. Her performance has brought Bo back in a commanding way that only she can do. Can't wait to re-introduce Bo Peep to the world.



#ToyStory4," director Josh Cooley captioned a portrait of the animated character wearing pants, a corset top and a cape, with a bow in her hair and a staff in her hand.

A brief video Disney Pixar posted on Twitter shows Bo Peep crashing through background scenery, swinging around her shepherd's crook and surprising Woody and Buzz Lightyear, played by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen respectively.

In the first two Toy Story movies, Bo Peep wore an old-fashioned gown and bonnet.



She has always been voiced by Potts, who is known for her live-action work in the Ghostbusters film franchise and TV comedy Designing Women. The character did not appear in Toy Story 3.