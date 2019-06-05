Tracy Morgan Gets Into a Car Crash Smashing His $2 Million Bugatti

The 50-year-old comedian left the scene in an ambulance after another driver travelling in a Honda CR-V smashed into his brand new Bugatti - worth $2 million - still with dealer plates stuck on the front in New York City on Tuesday (06.04.19).







Witness Chris Ricciardelli, 31, told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He [Tracy] said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it. He just bought it, dude, and it's pretty scraped up."



It's believed the driver - whose car was wearing New Jersey plates - tried to turn on 10th Avenue from the right lane around 1:30pm when he ploughed into Tracy.



It's not known whether the former '30 Rock' star was injured in the smash.



The accident comes almost five years exactly since Tracy was involved in a fatal car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike which killed his friend James 'Jimmy' McNair and left him in a critical condition.



Tracy miraculously got through the ordeal but not without a fight as he spent eight days in a coma before waking up to learn he had gone blind - a condition that lasted six days - was suffering from a traumatic brain injury and had a broken leg.



He said previously: "I thought I was going to die for a long time. My thoughts - I was in a very dark place. I was sitting right here, contemplating suicide. I couldn't walk. Emotionally, it's hard for me to deal with."



He also battled feelings of guilt and regret that Jimmy had sadly died, which led to him seeking months of psychiatric help.



Tracy said: "I don't think I cheated death. I think this was the plan. My room wasn't ready."