Tracy Morgan Pays $2 Million For a Bartender to Watch His Car

The 50-year-old comedian didn't want to risk anyone pranging his luxurious vehicle while he tucked into a meal at Carmine's on the Upper West Side of New York over the weekend so he bribed an employee, who had just come off his shift, with cash to keep an eye on it.





A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column Tracy "paid one of the restaurant's bartenders who just came off his shift to watch his Bugatti while he and a friend dined."



Although he was understandably concerned about his car, the anxiety didn't stop Tracy from tucking into "Carmine's signature chicken, veal parmigiana and fried calamari."



The funny man hasn't had much luck with his Bugatti since he got it in June as before he'd even managed to take the dealer plates off it, another driver travelling in a Honda CR-V smashed into it.



A source said at the time: "He [Tracy] said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it. He just bought it, dude, and it's pretty scraped up."



It's believed the driver - whose car was wearing New Jersey plates - tried to turn on 10th Avenue from the right lane around 1:30pm when they ploughed into Tracy.



The accident came almost five years since Tracy was involved in a fatal car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike which killed his friend James 'Jimmy' McNair and left him in a critical condition.



Tracy miraculously got through the ordeal but not without a fight as he spent eight days in a coma before waking up to learn he had gone blind - a condition that lasted six days - was suffering from a traumatic brain injury and had a broken leg.



He said previously: "I thought I was going to die for a long time. My thoughts - I was in a very dark place. I was sitting right here, contemplating suicide. I couldn't walk. Emotionally, it's hard for me to deal with."



He also battled feelings of guilt and regret that Jimmy had sadly died, which led to him seeking months of psychiatric help.



Tracy said: "I don't think I cheated death. I think this was the plan. My room wasn't ready."