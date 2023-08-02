Trailer for 5th episode of Ya Çok Seversen released

ALBAWABA - Fans are eager to see the updates that will happen on the fifth episode of the Turkish series, Ya Çok Seversen.

Per the new teaser trailer for the new episode, Ya Çok Seversen's fifth episode will serve a romantic scene between its two stars, Kerem Bürsin (Ateş) and Hafsanur Sancaktutan (Leyla)

The fifth episode will be released on Thursday on the Turkish channel, Kanal D, and will portray the heated conversation that leads Leyla and Ateş to grow a close bond.

At the beginning of the trailer release, fans are waiting to see what will happen when Hassan finds Leyla, and Yakup warns Leyla not to fall in love so they can pursue the fraud game they are planning for Ateş.

Leyla can be heard saying: "You don't have that courage," which makes Ateş make a move toward her, and the camera shows Ateş and Leyla intimately approaching each other.

The drama romance show is produced by Ay Yapım and was first aired July 5, 2023, on the Turkish channel Kanal D. It talks about Ateş (played by Kerem Bürsin) crossing paths with Leyla (played by Hafsanur Sancaktutan) in unexpected circumstances in the middle of a big city. The two characters lead completely different lives, but they feel a strong attraction to each other from the first moment they meet.

Ates has spent his life abroad in a boarding school after his mother's death and learned not to trust anyone. Leyla, on the other hand, makes a living by deceiving people and has never met her real family.