Transexual Haifa Majic Posts a Video Kissing Her Husband

Haifa Majic posted a new video of herself in which she appears kissing her Lebanese husband Rabee'.

Haifa Majic and Rabee's relationship is no secretm yet this could be the first time they kiss in a video she shares to social media.

In another story, Haifa Majic criticized Dina Al Sharbini's fashion and hairdo choice during the opening of Al Gouna film festival in its second year, and said "The girl is cute, yet are you for real Dina? Wear something that lifts them (referencing Dina's breasts) and going to the event with greasy hair? shame!"

The transexual starlet continued to say that artists from the region should learn how to fix themselves up from Lebanese women.