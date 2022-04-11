  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Transgender Ahmet Melih Yılmaz Raises Controversy in New Statement

Transgender Ahmet Melih Yılmaz Raises Controversy in New Statement

Published April 11th, 2022 - 08:10 GMT
The artist faced great criticism
The artist faced great criticism
Highlights
Ahmed was named 'the crocodile' in the famous series "The Hole"

Turkish star Ahmet Melih Yılmaz  sparked a great controversy through the media after officially announcing  sexual trandforming into a woman after undergoing several specialized surgeries.

Followers of Ahmed Melih, who was named 'the crocodile' in the famous series "The Hole", were surprised after the decision to convert sexually.

The artist faced great criticism and attack from the followers following the transformation.

The latest statement about the transformation shared by Melih stated: 'I had many surgeries and  I spent all my money on these surgeries.''

Ahmed continued, "I underwent surgery on my nose and underwent breast surgery, which is the first surgery in the process of sexual transformation, and I now have a breast,"

The artist added in his statements: "If I have a wealthy husband, I will announce this matter to everyone and I will present it to everyone, but I don't have one.''


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...