Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Romance is Burning up!

Published April 12th, 2021 - 07:31 GMT
Their romance is certainly heating up.

Travis Barker left little to the imagination as he tagged his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in a snap shared to Instagram on Saturday.

The 45-year-old musician's photo seemed innocent enough as he sat behind a drum set from a recent collaboration with KennyHoopla, until scanning the caption which read: 'All day I dream about sex w/ you.' 

The Blink 182 drummer was clearly in his element as he threw sticks in the air while going shirtless for the video filmed on top of a double decker bus on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Travis took things one step further with his love for the reality star this week as he inked her name across his chest.

Kourtney revealed the new work — and a gorgeous cherry heart manicure — with his debut on her Instagram grid on Friday.

Travis and Kourtney's amorous online displays have been heating up for the last few days after she captioned a snap 'watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight,' only for Barker to comment with a purple devil emoji.

Their romantic relationship was confirmed in January, but the pair have been friends for a while as he lives near her home in Calabasas, Calif.

She publicly coined Travis her 'boyfriend' on his daughter's TikTok video during a snowy escape with their massive blended families last week for Spring Break. 

The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, 6.

Barker has stepdaughter Atiana, 21, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. 

Barker and Moakler were married from 2004-08 and know a thing or two about the reality world as they starred in Meet the Barkers years before KUWTK launched. 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

