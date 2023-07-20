Travis Barker chooses the weirdest name for his baby

ALBAWABA - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together.

And it looks like Travis Barker already has some ideas on what to name his child, and it is certainly something unusual.

Barker appeared alongside his daughter, Alabama on the latest episode of f Complex's "GOAT Talk" where the pair discussed baby names.

The Blink-182 drummer shared: "I like Rocky Thirteen, that's this name that's been going through my head lately."

Alabama said: "It's a bad name, Even he knows it's bad."

The drummer went on to talk about what s the inspiration behind the name, he explained: "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Travis doubled down on the unconventional moniker when Alabama—who shares her name with the main character from one of her dad's favorite films, True Romance—noted that the child would likely get made fun of in school if the rocker had it his way.

"You sure you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?" Alabama questioned, to which Travis replied, "Possibly."

Travis was not the only one who had baby name ideas, Alabama gave a few of her own she said: "Audemars, Milan, f**kin' Patek, I also like Cloud, like, something weird."

Travis Scott is married to Kourtney Kardashian who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.