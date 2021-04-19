Travis Barker Shows That He is Madly In Love With Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 rocker posted a series of photos of the couple smooching on Instagram and also stunned his 3.6 million followers with a playful video of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star sucking on his thumb to mark her 42nd birthday on Sunday (18.04.21).



The mother-of-three - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with ex-partner Scott Disick - giggles in the clip: "Travis!"



He captioned the series of intimate pictures and video: "I F****** LOVE YOU!

"YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash (sic)"





The 45-year-old drummer also showered the Poosh founder in flowers.



Travis purchased a lavish floral arrangement and even had a special art installation hung above the flowers to mark the occasion, which Kourtney shared to her Instagram story.



Meanwhile, Travis previously hailed Kourtney as a "great mother and great friend".



When asked if he prefers dating people with children or without, Travis – who has daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – said: "I've done both up until now. I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing. And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important."



And Kourtney is said to be "really happy" with Travis.



A source said of their romance: "He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship. Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney. She's really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."