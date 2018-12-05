Travis Scott Denies Cheating Rumours

Scott and Jenner started dating in April 2017 (Source: travisscott / Instagram )

Travis Scott says he didn't cheat on his girlfriend, television personality Kylie Jenner.

The 26-year-old rapper spoke out Monday after photos surfaced that appeared to show him getting close to another woman.

Scott commented on Instagram after a fan posted one of the pictures online. The snapshot shows a man with a similar hairstyle to Scott cozying up to a woman on a balcony.

"Trolls working hard today," Scott wrote in response. "Try again u trollsssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing!!!"

"Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again," he added.

Scott also slammed the rumors in a post on Instagram Stories.

"Trolls always wanna create some fake [expletive] to destroy real love. Going over board to make [expletive] look like is not is evil," he wrote. "I pray god blocks out all evil."

Jenner put on a united front with Scott on her own Instagram account. The 21-year-old television personality congratulated Scott on his single "Sicko Mode" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also captioned a photo of herself and Scott with a diamond ring emoji.

Scott and Jenner started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, in February. Scott shared a video of Stormi dancing at his show at Madison Square Garden in New York last week.