Travis Scott Has $200,000 Lawsuit Over Cancelled Festival

Travis Scott (Twitter)

Travis Scott has had a lawsuit brought against him over a cancelled musica festival dropped.

The 'Astroworld' rapper was been accused of fraud and breach of contract by Empire Music Ventures, who alleged he had agreed to perform at the 2019 Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience at the Empire Polo Grounds - the same site as Coachella - but pulled out just weeks after signing a contract and receiving just over half of his $400,000 fee.

However, sources told The Blast the case will now be dismissed after the $217,500 deposit was returned, and explained the person who booked Travis for the event wasn't his official booker and the 26-year-old star had never agreed to take the job.

Lawyer Perry Wander confirmed to the website that the lawsuit had been settled in full to the satisfaction of both Travis and Empire Music Ventures.

It was previously claimed the company had agreed a deal with Travis on November 7 last year and he received an upfront part-payment of $217,500 on December 3, but his representatives called later that day to cancel his 75-minute set with no explanation.

On the day the organisers claim to have paid Travis the first installment of his $400,000 fee, they released a message cancelling the event which read: "Due to a last minute cancellation by our festival headliner, we have no other choice than to cancel the 2019 Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience."

Empire Music Ventures had accused the rapper and his team of stealing from them in their legal documents.

They wrote in bold and underlined text: "Defendants have stolen Plaintiff's money. [They] refuse to return the money ... each of them have kept it, and wrongfully converted it to their own use. They have stolen 217,500.00."