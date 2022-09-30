Trevor Noah Shocks The World With His Latest Announcement

South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show.

After 7 years of dedication and making his audience laugh, Trevor Noah has announced that he is going to retire and look for new opportunities, Trevor has been hosting the award-winning show since 2015, and the 38 year old has not once disappointed critics, nor audience with his work.

The Daily Show first aired in 1996, and welcomed hosts such as, Craig Kilborn who left the how in 1998, a year after, Jon Stewart took Kilborn's place, and The Daily Show gained huge fame and popularity.

Craig Kilborn as The Daily Show host

Basically, The Daily Show has its current theme of humorous coverage because of Jon Stewart.

And in 2015, Stewart quit, which led to comedian Trevor Noah replacing him, Trevor has gained a huge fan base with his sense of humor and charming looks.

After Trevor Noah took the chair, the audience for The Daily Show have reportedly increased, in addition to it being trending all over the world and not just in the US.

in 2015, Stewart quit, which led to comedian Trevor Noah replacing him

And on Thursday, during The Daily Show episode, Trevor Noah told the audience on-air that he will be leaving the show, he said: ''I realized that, after the seven years, my time is up.''

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

And the cable channel ''Comedy Central'' that airs The Daily Show has released a statement that read: ''“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

With Trevor Noah Leaving, How Does it Affect The Show?

According to Trevor, hosting the Daily Show has been an incredible journey, however he was missing out on other parts of his life including stand-up comedy tours.

With Trevor Noah leaving the show, The Daily Show will be welcoming a new host soon, however no other information was released.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor