Tristan Thompson and Jordan Woods Had a Plan to Hide Their Affair

It's made headlines across the globe: Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

And now it turns out the cheating pair had a plan in place not to tell anyone about the affair.

'It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught. He said no one would find out,' a source told People.

'Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her. Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught.'

Tristan, who shares 10-month old daughter True with Khloe, and Jordyn got close when they went with a group with mutual friends to see Drake and then went back to Tristan's for an after party.

'Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her,' the insider added.

'Jordyn stayed at Tristan's house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy. They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it ... You could tell they were into each other.'

Apparently Jordyn was taken back by Tristan's advances.

'Jordyn was insecure and always known as [Kylie Jenner’s] BFF, so once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it,' a source told People.

'Jordyn was on a little bit of a high, but now is at her lowest point. It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost.'

Following news of the incident, the 21-year old model was told to move out of her best friend Kylie Jenner's house while she decides what to do next.

'Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,' a source revealed.

'Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.'

Khloe reportedly confronted Jordyn after rumors swirled she had hooked up with Cleveland Cavaliers player at the LA house party on February 17.

The 34-year-old reality star asked her if she had made out with Tristan because she wanted to hear it directly from her.

At first Woods denied it, according to UsWeekly, but then she admitted what had happened.