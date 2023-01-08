Tristan Thompson's mom passes away suddenly

ALBAWABA - NBA player Tristan Thompson, and the on and off partner of reality star Khloe Kardashian has lost his mom of a heart attack in Toronto.

Tristan Thompson's mom, Andrea has sadly passed away suddenly amid suffering cardiac arrest, and according to Page Six, Andrea's death was unexpected.

Shortly after her heart attack, Andrea was transferred to a local hospital, however, medical staff were unable to revive her.

Khloe Kardashian Takes Private Jet to Toronto with Tristan After Death of His Mom https://t.co/BCYCxDh0j0 pic.twitter.com/vbD9CmRsDO — AF MEDIA NEWS (@afmedianews) January 6, 2023

And now, her son, Thompson and Khloe Kardashian took a private jet from Los Angeles to Toronto to be with the family.

Khloe Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, took to her Instagram account to mourn the death of the athletes' mom, in the lengthy comment she wrote:'' I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel.'''

Jenner added: ''You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea.''

''I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel ''

By Alexandra Abumuhor