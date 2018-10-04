Troye Sivan is to Release a New Track on Friday With Charli XCX
‘1999’ will be the first time the two pop stars have worked together (Source: troyesivan - Twitter)
Written by Alexandra Abumuhor
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will release their collaboration '1999' this Friday Octobrer 5th
The Bloom hitmaker announced to his 8.69 million follwers on Twitter the release of the new collaboration by posting the artwork of the song with the caption : ' 1999 OUT FRIDAY BY @CHARLI_XCX AND MEEEE!!!!!! '
1999 OUT FRIDAY BY @CHARLI_XCX AND MEEEE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qcKnzGXr9S— troye (@troyesivan) October 1, 2018
Sivan and the 26 years old 'Boys' singer exchanged tweets related to their new song
The new track follows the release of Sivan’s second album, ‘Bloom’, in August.
