True Looks Adorable Wearing Khloe Kardashian's Sunglasses

Khloe shares True with ex Tristan Thompson (Source: khloekardashian / Instagram )

Khloe Kardashian fired up her Insta Stories on Saturday and shared a sweet video of her infant daughter True wearing her sunglasses.

The 34-year-old reality TV star shares her 11-month-old daughter with her Cleveland Cavalier ex Tristan Thompson, who is in Miami for work.





In the new social media video, the baby sat in a sunlit seat and grinned as her mother gently placed the adult-sized shades on her face.

The Kardashian-Jenners have rallied around Khloe amid the latter's breakup from True's father, who is now being linked to model Karizma Ramirez, a rumored ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown and Shane Larkin.

Tristan and Khloe split after it emerged that at a party over two weeks ago, he kissed Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe began dating the Cleveland Cavalier heartthrob while his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was still pregnant with his firstborn.

Less than 48 hours before True was born last April, DailyMail.com broke the story of Tristan's alleged infidelity with New York City strip club bartender Lani Blair.

Khloe co-founded the apparel brand Good American and has used Jordyn, 21, as a model for the firm, helping the younger woman kick off her career.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have now unfollowed Jordyn on social media, and a series of competing stories have done the rounds about what happened at the party.

Jordyn insisted to Khloe and Kylie that she only kissed Tristan because she was inebriated to the point of a blackout, sources in her camp alleged to TMZ.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family maintained Jordyn could not have been as drunk as she claimed, inasmuch as she drove herself away from the fete, per insiders.

Jordyn went on her old family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show Red Table Talk and told her side of the story, saying of the party: 'On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion. It was like a kiss on the lips.'

She allowed: 'I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment,' and held that there was 'No tongue kiss, no making out.'

After Jordyn had her vulnerable talk show moment and public sympathy grew for her, Khloe wrote on Twitter that 'Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault.'