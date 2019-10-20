True Love! Victoria Beckham Says David Beckham is a Wonderful Husband

The 44-year-old fashion designer has been married to the former football star for 20 years, and has said that whilst he is "obviously" physically attractive, the quality she loves most in her husband is his ability to be an "inspiration" to their family.







During an appearance on 'The View' on Friday (18.10.19), the show's host Joy Behar referenced David's good looks when she jokingly asked: "So, what attracted you to him?"



And the former Spice Girl replied: "You know obviously he's incredibly good looking but David is the most wonderful husband and fantastic father and a real inspiration to all of us, he's hard working. I'm lucky to have him as my soul mate."



Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old Harper with David - even suggested they still have an active sex life, after Joy joked that the spark must have gone after two decades together.



Joy said: "You have to be friends with somebody after many years together, because the sex, eh..."

But the brunette beauty retorted: "Don't worry about that!"



Meanwhile, Victoria previously gushed over her spouse when she slammed rumours of tensions in their romance, and said the pair of them are "stronger together" than they would be on their own.



She said: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key ... People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."