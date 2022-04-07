The Truth Behind Ahmad Bdeir's News of Death

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

A great controversy has taken all over social media, with the news of the death of Ahmad Bdeir.

However, artist Ashraf Zaki, who is the captain of the acting professions denied the rumors of Bdeir's death claiming that the actor is healthy and unharmed.

zaki stated: 'Ahmad Bdeir is fine, and all the rumors are completely untrue, Bdeir is in a good health and is currently at home'

Ahmad is well known for playing field marshal Ahmad Tantawi in the series 'Al-Ekhtiar 3'.

Ashraf Zaki was not the only person who denied the fake news, as Egyptian artist Badriya Tolba also shut down rumors by sharing a facebook post that said 'God forbid any harm on your soul Mr, God bless you'