Tuba Büyüküstün continues to raise money for quake victims

ALBAWABA - It has been a while since a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, and till now stars are still donating and helping out the victims.

Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün are among the individuals who are helping in donating money and goods to victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

Büyüküstün, who is a Goodwill Ambassador is set to conduct an evening of solidarity at De La Tour Eiffel Theater in France on April 3, 2023.

The event will welcome French artists and will aim to raise funds to help children and families that were affected by the earthquake.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news in a video, and captioned the post: "Together with UNICEF, I met with children in UNICEF-supported child-friendly spaces in Nurdağı and Islahiye. These spaces allow children to regain their sense of normalcy and be children again after the trauma and fear of the earthquake. Join me and UNICEF, donate now. I put the link in my bio."