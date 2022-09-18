  1. Home
Tuba Büyüküstün's Look From London's Fashion Week

Earlier, fans circulated a recent snap taken of Tuba Büyüküstün as she attended London Fashion Week, during the launch of Turkish fashion designer Bora Aksu's Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

Bora Aksu's fashion show tells the story of 7 princesses who are sisters, fighting evil by protecting kindness and innocence, and implementing that into his design, romantic silhouettes show nostalgia in dresses.

Silk tulle, silk, and cotton organza in the Bora collection reflect the Vivian Girls' childhood in lightness and naivety, while the pink, light blue, and white that make up the color palette symbolize the Vivian Girls' vibrant world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bora drew inspiration from Henry Darger's 15,000-page novel Vivian Girls, considered one of the 20th century's most important orchestras.

Tuba Büyüküstün also shared a photo of her on her Instagram story while in an elevator of the hotel she was staying at in London.

Tuba Büyüküstün

 

 

