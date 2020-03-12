A "Made in China Meriam Faris" Version in Tunisia.. How Did the Real Myriam Respond?

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares expressed solidarity with young Tunisian singer, Zahraa Fares, after a video of a television interview where the presenter accused Zahra of being the "made in China (imitation of) Myriam Fares" went around.

Myriam tweeted the video and wrote: "I love her because she is confident and at peace with herself. "

The TV show depicted photos of Zahraa confirming that she is copying Myriam in the way she dresses, her curly hair and makeup.