A "Made in China Meriam Faris" Version in Tunisia.. How Did the Real Myriam Respond?

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares expressed solidarity with young Tunisian singer, Zahraa Fares, after a video of a television interview where the presenter accused Zahra of being the "made in China (imitation of) Myriam Fares" went around.
Myriam tweeted the video and wrote: "I love her because she is confident and at peace with herself. "
The TV show depicted photos of Zahraa confirming that she is copying Myriam in the way she dresses, her curly hair and makeup.
فنانة تونسية تلقب نفسها بزهراء فارس و تعتمد نفس ستايل ملكة المسرح ميريام فارس في الشعر والحركات والرقص والازياء. ما رأيكم؟ 🤔@myriamfares https://t.co/atzPPBB5GK pic.twitter.com/q7RShnC5sh— Aziz Khouildi (@AzizFaresMF) March 8, 2020
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)