  A "Made in China Meriam Faris" Version in Tunisia.. How Did the Real Myriam Respond?

A "Made in China Meriam Faris" Version in Tunisia.. How Did the Real Myriam Respond?

Published March 12th, 2020 - 12:41 GMT
Lebanese singer Myriam Fares expressed her solidarity
Lebanese singer Myriam Fares expressed her solidarity

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares expressed solidarity with young Tunisian singer, Zahraa Fares, after a video of a television interview where the presenter accused Zahra of being the "made in China (imitation of) Myriam Fares" went around.

Myriam tweeted the video and wrote: "I love her because she is confident and at peace with herself. "

The TV show depicted photos of Zahraa confirming that she is copying Myriam in the way she dresses, her curly hair and makeup.

 


