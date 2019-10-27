Tragic.. Tunisian Singer Commits Suicide After "Dispute with his Wife"

The Tunisian province of Mahdia witnessed the suicide of local artist Cheb Samir after he drank an insecticide, leaving the Tunisian artistic community in shock.

Nessma TV reported that although he was rushed to hospital in an attempt to save him, he did not make it.

According to preliminary reports, Samir's suicide could have been triggered by disagreements between him and his which may have caused him to have a nervous breakdown and take his own life.

The body was examined and transferred to Taher Safar University Hospital in Mahdia, where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.