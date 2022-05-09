Turkish Actor Engin Altan Düzyatan Suffers Serious Injuries...Here's Why

On Sunday, media revealed that Tukish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan suffered a severe leg injury while on set of his series 'Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean'

The accident occurred when a horse accidentally hit the actor from behind, while he was already riding on one, which cause Engin to suffer serious harm.

Altan recently confirmed that the series is being renewed as he said: 'The series is still in works. I don't Know, it wouldn't be right for me to talk about it.'

The artist then added that he won't be retiring from acting hoever taking a break from his career might be a choice.