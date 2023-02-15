New release date set for Turkish series Aile

ALBAWABA - A new release date has been set for the Aile, the newest Turkish production starring Kivanç Tatlitug and Serenay Sarıkaya.

The first episode was set to air on Feb. 14, but due to the devasting earthquake that struck Turkey, the release date was postponed by one week, until Feb. 21. It will be broadcast on ShowTV.

The series is written by Hakan Bonomo and directed by Ahmet Katıksız. It deals with an emotional love story and the exciting aspects of the concept of family.

The series is based on the Italian-American drama soap ''The Sopranos'', and the Turkish version of the show is set to star the likes of Canan Ergüder, Nur Sürer, Emel Göksu, Ushan Çakır and Yüsra Geyik.