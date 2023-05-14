Turkish stars vote in Turkish elections

ALBAWABA - Turkish actors and stars head their way to vote in the Turkish elections.

Polling stations opened across Turkey for crucial parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, polls started at 8:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT) and will close at 5:00 p.m.

Turks will be electing both a president and parliament for a five-year term, nearly 61 million Turkish citizens, including more than 3.4 million expatriates, are eligible to vote in the elections.

Here is the list of the Turkish stars who voted:

1. Burak Özçivit

Burak Özçivit after casting his vote in the presidential elections

2. Serenay Sarıkaya

سيريناي ساريكايا عند الادلاء بصوتها في الانتخابات الرئاسية#SerenaySarikaya pic.twitter.com/T1R13wMTuK — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) May 14, 2023

3. Barış Arduç and his wife, Gupse Özay

Barış Arduç and GupseÖzay after voting

4. Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ casts his vote in the presidential elections

5. Ayça Ayşin Turan

