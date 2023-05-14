  1. Home
Published May 14th, 2023 - 12:11 GMT
Turkish stars vote in Turkish elections
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ casts his vote in the presidential elections

ALBAWABA - Turkish actors and stars head their way to vote in the Turkish elections.

Polling stations opened across Turkey for crucial parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, polls started at 8:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT) and will close at 5:00 p.m.

Turks will be electing both a president and parliament for a five-year term, nearly 61 million Turkish citizens, including more than 3.4 million expatriates, are eligible to vote in the elections.

Here is the list of the Turkish stars who voted: 

1. Burak Özçivit

Burak Özçivit
Burak Özçivit after casting his vote in the presidential elections

2. Serenay Sarıkaya

3. Barış Arduç and his wife, Gupse Özay

Barış Arduç and GupseÖzay after voting

4. Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ casts his vote in the presidential elections

 

5. Ayça Ayşin Turan
 

Ayça Ayşin Turan
Ayça Ayşin Turan's selfie after casting her vote in the presidential elections 
Turkish starsTurkeyTurkish elections

