Turkish stars vote in Turkish elections

ALBAWABA - Turkish actors and stars head their way to vote in the Turkish elections.
Polling stations opened across Turkey for crucial parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, polls started at 8:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT) and will close at 5:00 p.m.
Turks will be electing both a president and parliament for a five-year term, nearly 61 million Turkish citizens, including more than 3.4 million expatriates, are eligible to vote in the elections.
Here is the list of the Turkish stars who voted:
1. Burak Özçivit
2. Serenay Sarıkaya
3. Barış Arduç and his wife, Gupse Özay
4. Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ
5. Ayça Ayşin Turan