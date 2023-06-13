Turkish summer series to watch

ALBAWABA - With the summer season for airing Turkish shows for the summer, here are the top Turkish series that will air.

1. Maviye Sürgün (Blue Exile)

نسبة مشاهدة مسلسل المنفى الأزرق - الحلقة 1



Total / 11 / 2.32

AB / 5 / 2.76

ABC1 / 9 / 2.58#MaviyeSürgün pic.twitter.com/iFxxvQ156i — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) June 13, 2023

Blue Exile stars Damla Sönmez, Göksen Ates and Berkan Bulut.

The show will air on the channel Show on 12, June.

2. Kismet (Fate)

Kismet is one of the upcoming Turkish series for the summer and stars both Cem Gelinoğl Özge Özacar.

📸 The official poster for #Kısmet, the rom-com premiering Friday, June 16 on FOX! pic.twitter.com/q1BTJbFFQT — Dizilah (@dizilah) June 10, 2023

The series will air on Fox Turkey on 16, June.

3. Vermem Seni Ellere ( I won't give you to a stranger)

Vermem Seni Ellere will air on ATV, and the series will star Emre Bey, Buse Meral, Fatih Al, Filiz Ahmet.

📸 The official poster for #VermemSeniEllere, premiering this summer on ATV! pic.twitter.com/VUnBbbaFas — Dizilah (@dizilah) June 10, 2023

The series will air on 18, June.

4. Üvey Anne (stepmom)

Üvey Anne will air on ATV on 19 June, and the series will star Hazal Filiz Küçükköse, Aslı Tandoğan and, famous Turkish actor, Kutsi.

5. Benim Güzel Ailem (My beautiful family)

Starring Onur Buldu, Aycan Koptur and Erdal Özyagcilar.

The show will air Wednesday, 21 June, on the channel, TRT 1.