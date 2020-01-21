Turn Off The TV: Where To Experience Live Sports in Dubai

There’s never a dull moment for sports fans in Dubai. This city is famous for big-name tournaments, thrilling fixtures and nail-biting competitions, attracting both the who’s who of international athletes and local favourites. From tennis and polo to horse racing and football, find out where to get your fix of live sporting action from the stands.



Race to the finish line

An age-old tradition, camel racing gives spectators an insight into a unique part of Emirati heritage. The start of the year sees the season in full swing at Al Marmoom Smart Camel Racing Track. A truly exciting experience, you can watch camels and their jockeys sprinting neck-to-neck along a 4-6km route. Best of all, it’s free to attend and sessions take place regularly at the same location. Check out the schedules for upcoming races on 21-22 January, 29-30 January, during the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival​ or visit Dubai Calendar for races in February.

Kick off your football fever

As the second leg of the Arabian Gulf League commences, the race to finish top of the table heats up. Here is your chance to catch one of the most exciting fixtures of the local league as Al Nasr SC takes on Bani Yas Club. Head to Al Maktoum Stadium to catch this thrilling showdown on 23 January. Tickets start from AED15, and you can keep up with forthcoming matches through Dubai Calendar or the Dubai Calendar app. A win-win for motoring fans, if you watch three of Al Nasr SC's home games at the stadium, you can enter a raffle draw to win a brand new Audi 3.

Rev up the horsepower

Equestrian enthusiasts won’t need to reign in their excitement at the city’s prestigious horse racing meets at Meydan Racecourse. Building up to the world’s richest day in the sport, the Dubai World Cup, the carnivals pack in plenty of nail-biting competition and fun for the whole family. See it all for free in the limited-seating general admission section or book a brunch at one of the restaurants with incredible views of the circuit. Get all the details for races on 23 January, 30 January and 6 February on Dubai Calendar.

It’s always tee time

Some of the biggest names in golf will take to the greens at Emirates Golf Club from 23-26 January during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Catch defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington as they compete for the coveted US$3.25 million prize. Rising stars Viktor Hovland and Shugo Imahira will add to the exciting contest. Get your tickets from Dubai Calendar to watch all the participants.

Swinging mallets at Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series

For a unique experience, mark a day in your diary to experience the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series. This tournament has become a key affair for the city’s sporting fraternity, inviting leading teams from around the world to participate on the grounds of Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. The series attracts the city’s socialites dressed to the nines and also features plenty of family friendly activities to keep little ones entertained on the side lines. The Silver Cup kicks off in January followed by the Polo Masters Cup, Standard Chartered Gold Cup and the Dubai Challenge Cup culminating in the Dubai Cup in April.

Make a racket

Roger Federer, Bianca Andreescu and Stefanos Tsitsipas are some of the big names set to appear in the ATP and WTA tournaments at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. This two-week championship is abuzz with energy on and off the court as fans can get up-close-and-personal to see the sport’s brightest stars. Catch pros from around the world serve their best game from 17-29 February, carrying on a legacy boasting victors such as Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams.

Sea sports by the shore

If you’re looking for high-speed aquatic action, there are plenty of watersports to enjoy too. Dubai International Marine Club draws in the crowds, with modern competitions for kitesurfing, aquabiking and rowing. For those wanting a more traditional touch, check out the 22ft Dhow Sailing Race on 28 February, Fishing Competition on 14 March and Al Gaffal Long Distance Race from 16-18 April.



