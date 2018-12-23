Twenty One Pilot's Josh Dun Proposes to Girlfriend Debby Ryan

Ryan and Dun first started dating in May 2013 (Source: debbyryan / Instagram )

Actress Debby Ryan is officially off the market, with her boyfriend, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun proposing in New Zealand on Saturday.

'I said yes! Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes,' Disney alum Ryan, 25, said on Twitter, while sharing photos of the big moment.

Dun, 30, also shared the engagement on his Instagram, stating, 'I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby.'

Ryan and Dun first started dating in May 2013, but they split in September 2014, although they got back together earlier this year.

Ryan also revealed in a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue that while her relationship with Dun was 'good,' she had been in an abusive relationship with someone else.

'It was such to the point where it became physical,' Ryan said. 'The second someone puts their hand on you, a boundary has been crossed.'

Ryan also shared more details on her Instagram story, revealing that Dun had flown her, 'brother and sis-in-law to surprise me at our engagement dinner.'

She also shared several reactions from friends wishing them well after Dun popped the question.

A number of friends congratulated them using an amalgam of both names, calling them either 'Jeb' or 'Jebby.'

Ryan started acting in her teens, starring on the hit Disney Channel series The Suite Life on Deck.

She then starred as the title character on another hit Disney Channel series, Jessie, which ran from 2011 to 2015.

Ryan most recently starred on the Netflix series Insatiable and in the indie film Grace.

Dun was formerly the drummer for House of Heroes, stepping in for Colin Rigsby who left to spend more time with his family.

He has been a part of the duo Twenty One Pilots for several years, with the group releasing five studio albums.

Their most recent album, Trench, was released in October.

