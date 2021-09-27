Twitter Users Ridicule R.Kelly For Having Negative $2 Million Net Worth

Even though R.Kelly had a lengthy successful music catalog during his career, he is now allegedly broke.
Celebrity Net Worth recently updated Kelly's page which lists assets at a negative $2 million.
And a few years back, the 'Same Girl' singer had negative $13 in his bank account, but the following year, he was accused of keeping a secret account with over a million dollars in it.
People were quick to mock the artist who is facing a total of 22 federal counts.
'Yall…. Google R Kelly’s net worth & come back. RT if you got more money than him,' one Twitter user wrote.
A user shared an illustration of a girl in front of an ATM machine that read '-$777' and captioned ''You still richer then R’kelly''
You still richer then R’kelly 💀 https://t.co/lzThnIbUIn— J&J&J❤️ (@liljosh3_) September 27, 2021
Also rising rappers 42 Dugg and EST Gee joked that those numbers would officially make him "one of the brokest n***as of all time."
42 Dugg & EST Gee react to R.Kelly’s net worth being negative $2 million 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ul0lFT8Yz— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 24, 2021
"Man, they got my n***a R. Kelly on this bitch fucked up. I ain't never seen a n***a net worth negative," said 42 Dugg on Instagram Stories. "That n***a shit minus!"
me catching r kelly in the unemployment line: https://t.co/YmUCetmSJQ pic.twitter.com/euazf6fDkp— ꜱʜᴀᴡɴ (@rinascherry) September 26, 2021
Another tweet read: 'me catching r kelly in the unemployment line' with a meme attached.
R Kelly’s net worth is -2 millions, my net worth is $16. THIS MEANS I’M RICHER THAN R KELLY, BOI pic.twitter.com/rVAudRbQ6g— Radyo 👽 (@The_Radyo) September 26, 2021
'R Kelly’s net worth is -2 million, my net worth is $16. THIS MEANS I’M RICHER THAN R KELLY, BOI'' username Radyo wrote.
Scroll down for more mockery tweets
Not me being richer than R.Kelly. Y’all go google his net worth 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w1dRDnrnaM— •DΣJΛ• (@DejaAaliyah_) September 26, 2021
Not me having more money than r kelly pic.twitter.com/oyDSASOtTr— Bev (@BevMarie21) September 26, 2021
R.Kelly explaining how he’s gonna pay his lawyers even though his net worth is negative $2 million pic.twitter.com/D0Adtq2EiU— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 26, 2021
Never thought I’ll have to use this on R Kelly😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AV0ryi0QM— whoshotya52 (@whoshotya52) September 26, 2021
Rt if you got more money than R.Kelly pic.twitter.com/a7Ly0mtlvJ— Sincerely, CJ🐝🎭 (@EclipseSunnoon) September 26, 2021
Google R.Kelly’s net worth. pic.twitter.com/cAnYMlyHR4— Mhonique 🍭 (@MhoniqueCurry) September 26, 2021
