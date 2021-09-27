  1. Home
Twitter Users Ridicule R.Kelly For Having Negative $2 Million Net Worth

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 27th, 2021
R. Kelly, 54, was the object of Twitter mockery on Sunday
Highlights
R.Kelly is broke!

Even though R.Kelly had a lengthy successful music catalog during his career, he is now allegedly broke. 

Celebrity Net Worth recently updated Kelly's page which lists assets at a negative $2 million.

And a few years back, the 'Same Girl' singer had negative $13 in his bank account, but the following year, he was accused of keeping a secret account with over a million dollars in it.

People were quick to mock the artist who is facing a total of 22 federal counts.

'Yall…. Google R Kelly’s net worth & come back. RT if you got more money than him,' one Twitter user wrote.

A user shared an illustration of a girl in front of an ATM machine that read '-$777' and captioned ''You still richer then R’kelly'' 

Also rising rappers 42 Dugg and EST Gee joked that those numbers would officially make him "one of the brokest n***as of all time."

"Man, they got my n***a R. Kelly on this bitch fucked up. I ain't never seen a n***a net worth negative," said 42 Dugg on Instagram Stories. "That n***a shit minus!"

Another tweet read: 'me catching r kelly in the unemployment line' with a meme attached.

'R Kelly’s net worth is -2 million, my net worth is $16. THIS MEANS I’M RICHER THAN R KELLY, BOI'' username Radyo wrote.

Scroll down for more mockery tweets 

 

 


