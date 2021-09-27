Twitter Users Ridicule R.Kelly For Having Negative $2 Million Net Worth

Even though R.Kelly had a lengthy successful music catalog during his career, he is now allegedly broke.

Celebrity Net Worth recently updated Kelly's page which lists assets at a negative $2 million.

And a few years back, the 'Same Girl' singer had negative $13 in his bank account, but the following year, he was accused of keeping a secret account with over a million dollars in it.

People were quick to mock the artist who is facing a total of 22 federal counts.

'Yall…. Google R Kelly’s net worth & come back. RT if you got more money than him,' one Twitter user wrote.

A user shared an illustration of a girl in front of an ATM machine that read '-$777' and captioned ''You still richer then R’kelly''

Also rising rappers 42 Dugg and EST Gee joked that those numbers would officially make him "one of the brokest n***as of all time."

42 Dugg & EST Gee react to R.Kelly’s net worth being negative $2 million 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ul0lFT8Yz — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 24, 2021

"Man, they got my n***a R. Kelly on this bitch fucked up. I ain't never seen a n***a net worth negative," said 42 Dugg on Instagram Stories. "That n***a shit minus!"

me catching r kelly in the unemployment line: https://t.co/YmUCetmSJQ pic.twitter.com/euazf6fDkp — ꜱʜᴀᴡɴ (@rinascherry) September 26, 2021

Another tweet read: 'me catching r kelly in the unemployment line' with a meme attached.

R Kelly’s net worth is -2 millions, my net worth is $16. THIS MEANS I’M RICHER THAN R KELLY, BOI pic.twitter.com/rVAudRbQ6g — Radyo 👽 (@The_Radyo) September 26, 2021

'R Kelly’s net worth is -2 million, my net worth is $16. THIS MEANS I’M RICHER THAN R KELLY, BOI'' username Radyo wrote.

Not me being richer than R.Kelly. Y’all go google his net worth 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w1dRDnrnaM — •DΣJΛ• (@DejaAaliyah_) September 26, 2021

Not me having more money than r kelly pic.twitter.com/oyDSASOtTr — Bev (@BevMarie21) September 26, 2021

R.Kelly explaining how he’s gonna pay his lawyers even though his net worth is negative $2 million pic.twitter.com/D0Adtq2EiU — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 26, 2021

Never thought I’ll have to use this on R Kelly😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AV0ryi0QM — whoshotya52 (@whoshotya52) September 26, 2021