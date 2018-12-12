Ty Dolla $ign to Face 15 Years in Prison ?

Ty Dolla $ign real name Tyrone William Griffin Jr (Source: tydollasign/ Instagram )

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted after he was indicted on multiple drug charges in Fulton County, Georgia.

Ty Dolla $ign, real name Tyrone William Griffin Jr., was charged on Monday by a grand jury of felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, TMZ reported citing court documents.

The musician was originally arrested in September in Atlanta. Police officers pulled over a van Ty Dolla $ign was in and said they found cocaine and marijuana in his possession.

Footage captured by eyewitnesses featured police dogs searching the vehicle and Ty Dolla $ign being placed into handcuffs.

"Ty Dolla $ign understands from his attorney Steve Sadow that the indictment in Fulton County, Georgia is merely the next mandatory procedural step in the process of resolving Ty's case in that particular criminal justice system, and one more step closer to finally bringing this matter to a close. It was expected by Ty's legal counsel and came as no surprise whatsoever," a representative for Ty Dolla $ign said

"Ty maintains his innocence and there is no indication to the contrary. It's also very important to note that Ty's jewelry and cash seized from him upon his arrest in September 2018 was ordered returned to him last week ... another clear sign that this matter is coming to a close soon," the statement continued.



