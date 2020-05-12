Tyler Cameron Believes Gigi Hadid Will be a Great Mother

The former 'Bachelorette' star romanced Gigi last year whilst she was separated from her on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, and after learning the model is expecting her first child with the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker, Tyler has said he couldn't be happier for the couple.



He said: "She is going to be the most incredible mom. She is one of the sweetest, most caring people I've ever met, so I'm super excited for her."



Tyler and Gigi split in October after briefly dating over the summer, and the 27-year-old hunk says that whilst he's currently single, he'd love to start a family of his own some day.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm not worried about dating one bit. [But] yeah, I want kids. I want a whole basketball team. I need a starting five and a sixth man.



"It also comes to whatever my [future] wife wants, but I would love to have kids. I think more life is the most beautiful thing in the world."



Gigi, 25, is expecting a baby girl with Zayn, 27, and over the weekend she marked Mother's Day (05.10.20) by revealing she wants to "emulate" her mother Yolanda's parenting skills when she becomes a mom herself.



Writing on social media, Gigi said: "Best I could ever ask for ... Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!! (sic)"



Gigi recently confirmed her pregnancy after "family sources" revealed the news, and said she's "very excited" to become a mother.



She said: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."