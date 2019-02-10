Tyra Banks Faces Light-Hearted Backlash

The supermodel Tyra Banks was proven wrong (source: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock )

She instills confidence in aspiring catwalk queens on her hit show, America’s Next Top Model.

However, Tyra Banks faced some light-hearted backlash for uploading a throwback image from 2005 Grammy Awards, where she uploaded the caption: 'What the HELL was I thinking!!!??? #HotRedMess’

The supermodel, 45, was proven wrong by her hoards of fans as they failed to see the stunning snap from her point of view.

The throwback snap saw the TV personality sporting warm copper locks and a gold, gem-encrusted gown as she walked the red carpet at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

Glowing in the photo, the youthful beauty appeared hardly different to recent times - apart from switching her rust-coloured locks to a sun kissed, chocolate tone.

However, her accompanying caption proved she wasn't feeling the look, fans disagreed with the star’s opinion.

A social media user asked: ‘Mess? Where?

Envy-inducing: A jealous follower joked: '‘If that's you as a hot mess girl i'm jealous’

Others typed: ‘What? I see a beautiful fierce girl on the red carpet only’ and ‘Your look great! What are u talking about??’

Some followers found it comical that the show-stopping beauty was mocking her appearance, as they commented: ‘If that's you as a hot mess girl i'm jealous’ and ‘*eye roll - There's nothing wrong with it!!’

One conflicted follower jibbed: ‘If you really didn’t like it you wouldn’t have posted it !!!’

The runway diva-turned-entrepreneur is reportedly riding high after the success of her Freeform holiday feature Life Size 2 and is now 'inundated with producing and acting requests,' according to an insider.

'Life Size-2 went way beyond expectations… it was Freeform’s biggest premiere of the year… executives were over the moon with the cult classic sequel,' the source dished.

They continued, adding: 'Tyra’s been inundated with producing and acting requests… she wants to produce and create TV.'