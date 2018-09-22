Tyra Banks Sold Contemporary Pacific Palisades Stunner for $4 Million

Tyra Banks (Twitter)

Tyra Banks proved she can flip a house as well as she can host a reality show.

The America's Got Talent emcee sold her contemporary Pacific Palisades stunner for $4 million on Friday - after she bought it four years ago for around $3 million.

And the 44-year-old beauty sold two other spots in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood this year, a two-bedroom town home in May for $1.47 million, and in an ocean-view house for $8.9 million in June.

The house sold Friday is 3,700 square feet, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has 'soaring ceilings,' an open floor plan, and 'pocket sliders that create disappearing walls.' There is also a chef's kitchen, an outdoor living room with a fireplace, and a gym/office.

The master bedroom suite includes a fireplace, its own terrace, a walk-in closet, his/her baths, and a steam shower.

Photos of the property show a gleaming white kitchen with modern light fixtures, a cozy living room done up in neutral tones, and enviable closet space.

Just a few days before listing the place, she'd put yet another home in the same area on the market for $9.25 million — an uptick from the $7.35 million she paid for it in 2016.

With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the 6,125-square-foot mansion was designed by Douglas Breidenbach and is situated behind gates on the cliffside, giving interested buyers mountain and ocean views.

There's also a chef's kitchen, an inner courtyard with a dining pavilion, a 'grand entertainment terrace' with a screen room, a maid's suite, and an ocean view lounge. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a large bath as well.

Outside is 'extensive patio space' with an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, and a pizza oven, as well as about an acre of land.

But while sometimes unloading properties can be a sign of hard times for a star — perhaps they'er headed for divorce, or need to liquidize their assets — Tyra doesn't seem to be hurting for cash.

In addition to a hosting gig on America's Got Talent, ongoing syndication money from America's Next Top Model, and a rumored Life Size movie sequel in the works, Tyra also recently published a book with her mother Carolyn London called Perfect Is Boring.

She recently invested in TheSkimm, too, along with Shonda Rhimes.

It's also not the first time she's tried to flip a property. Earlier in May, she sold a Palisades townhouse for $1.475 million, having bought it in April of 2017 for $1.355 million. That 1,852-square-foot Mediterranean-style home, built in 1977, had mountain views, counter seating in the kitchen, patio space, and a master bedroom with a walk0in closet and jacuzzi. The property also has a community pool, spa, and gym.

She other properties in Manhattan and the Ladera Heights area of Los Angeles, and sold a 6,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home in 2015 for $7.75 million

And in February, she bought a five-bed, six-bath home — also in the Pacific Palisades — for $6.996 million, which she may soon try to sell.