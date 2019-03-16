U2 Looking to Rent Four $10,000 a-Night Mansionsa for Sydney Shows

U2 (Twitter)

U2 are looking to rent four $10,000-a-night mansions for their upcoming Sydney, Australia shows.

The quartet - Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton - are reportedly each seeking their own palatial pad for their stay in the city as part of their 'Experience + Innocence' tour but the quest is proving difficult.

A source told The Sydney Morning Herald that finding huge properties for the stars and their families is proving impossible.

The source explained: "These guys are talking $10,000 a night houses, there just isn't that many of them available".

Coincidentally, Sir Elton John is also believed to be struggling to find a mansion of his own to rent in the upmarket suburbs of Point Piper or Vaucluse for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

The 71-year-old star is said to be looking for a luxurious home to house him, his husband David Furnish, 56, their sons, Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six and a huge entourage including bodyguards, nannies, chefs, hairdressers and stylists.

Meanwhile, Elton recently insisted he "owes" it to his children to quit touring.

He said: "The reason I did this farewell tour was because I've been travelling since I was 17 in a group and then as Elton.

"The situation has changed personally. My children need to be with me and I need to be with them.

"I'm fed up travelling - and I travel in the most comfortable, luxurious way - but I find it really boring.

"By the time I finish I'll be at least 75. That will be a chance to reassess what I want to do. I just owe it to those children to be there for them."

And although they live a life of unimaginable luxury and count Lady Gaga as their Godmother or "Gagamother", Elton insisted his sons with husband David are "quite grounded".

He said: "They've seen the tour in New York. They know Daddy is famous. But when we are out and people are taking our photograph or ask for a photograph, they say, 'Why do they want your photograph?' We always say it's 'because people like my music'. We don't say because I'm famous, or anything like that. I try to leave Elton on the stage.

"And they love their daddy's music but they also like a lot of other people's music, so they're quite grounded."