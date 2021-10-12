UK Announces P!NK as The Most Played Female Artist in This Century

PPL ((Phonographic Performance Limited) compiled a chart of the most played female artist of the 21st Century.

And Pink is the number one artist on that list, following the 'Just Like Fire Singer' is Madonna with second place and Katy Perry is in third place.

Chief Executive Officer at PPL, said: “National Album Day is a fantastic platform to showcase the importance of the album format and PPL is proud to be part of the celebrations this year with our chart of the century’s most played female artists.

“This chart brings together an incredible array of talent who have recorded some of the UK’s favourite music, including a number of the biggest and most influential albums of all time.”

To celebrate @AlbumDayUK, which this year is spotlighting women , we have compiled a chart of the most played female artist of the 21st Century in the UK using PPL airplay data. Huge congratulations to @Pink who reached the top spot. #NationalAlbumDay pic.twitter.com/Km3xA6Crb3 — PPL (@PPLUK) October 11, 2021

Pink launched her career in 2000 with her debut album Can't Take Me Home and has since released a further seven LPs.

Her best-selling song in the UK, 2013’S Just Give Me A Reason with fun’s Nate Reuss, hit Number 2 on the Official Singles Chart and accumulated a mammoth 1.6 million chart sales according to Official Charts.

She also has 10 Top 10 album titles in the U.K., according to the OCC, including three leaders: 2008’s Funhouse, 2017’s Beautiful Trauma, and 2019’s Hurts 2B Human.

Below is the list of the full Top 20 most played female artists of the 21st century

1. P!nk

2. Madonna

3. Katy Perry

4. Rihanna

5. Lady Gaga

6. Adele

7. Beyoncé

8. Kylie Minogue

9. Little Mix

10. Whitney Houston

11. Taylor Swift

12. Sugababes

13. Kelly Clarkson

14. Dua Lipa

15. Ellie Goulding

16. Christina Aguilera

17. Diana Ross

18. Jess Glynne

19. Rita Ora

20. Ariana Grande