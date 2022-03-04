Ukrainian-Born Mila Kunis Breaks Silence on Russian Invasion

Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have vowed to match up to $3,000,000 in donations to help provide 'immediate' humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

The couple launched a GoFundMe page on Thursday with the goal of raising $30,000,000 for Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, which are 'two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.'

Mila - who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine - appeared alongside Ashton in a video shared to his Instagram account, where she spoke publicly for the first time about the 'devastating' conflict in her native country.

According to NPR, one million people have fled the Ukraine since Russia's invasion just one week ago.

'I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. I came to America in 1991. I've always considered myself an American,' the actress, 38, began.

'A proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But, today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.'

Ashton sweetly added that he's 'never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.'

Mila continued: 'The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.'

The actor, 44, applauded the 'bravery of the people of the country that [Mila] was born in,' while emphasizing the importance of also paying witness to 'the needs of those who have chosen safety.