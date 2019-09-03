Like Uncle Like Nephew? Check The Late Amer Mounib's Nephew on Stage with Tamer Hosny

Khaled Mounib, the nephew of the late Egyptian singer Amer Mounib, participated in Tamer Hosny's concert who celebrated 15 years of his singing and acting career.





Khaled joined Tamer on the stage and sang his latest song "ناويلي على إيه" (What Do you Intend For Me), thus making a huge step in his career as he sang next to his favorite singer, who loves and supports him greatly, Tamer Hosny.

After the concert, Mounib thanked Hosni through a post he left on Instagram: "Thank God, today was a milestone in my life people. I sang with the great artist and international star Tamer Hosny who introduced me to the audience and sang my new song (What Do you Intend For Me)".

Khaled continued: "We joked and danced and he encouraged me, I really felt that I was singing with my brother on the stage, who really cares for me and supports me and increases my confidence, and is happy for any success I achieve".

Khaled Munib is the nephew of the late star Amer Mounib, and some people consider him an extension to Amer's legacy, they even look very much alike, as if they are father and son.