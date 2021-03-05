Universal Postpones Fast and the Furious and Minion Movies' Release Dates

Universal Studios announced new release dates for Fast and the Furious sequel F9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru on the films' social media accounts Thursday. F9 is now scheduled for June 25, while Minions is delayed until July 1, 2022.



F9 was previously scheduled for release Memorial Day weekend 2020. After COVID-19 lockdowns began in March, Universal moved F9 to April 2, 2021.

When the James Bond film No Time to Die moved from Nov. 20, 2020 to April 2, 2021, F9 moved again to Memorial Day weekend. No Time to Die eventually moved again to Oct. 8 of this year.



Minions: The Rise of Gru was previously scheduled for July of this year. The Despicable Me prequel shows Gru (Steve Carell)'s rise to villainy along with his yellow Minions.

In F9, Vin Diesel faces off against John Cena. Justin Lin, director of The Fast and the Furious parts three through six, returns and is set to direct the two part series finale, films 10 and 11.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is moving to July 1, 2022.



Yeah, we’re bummed too.



Butt it’ll be worth the wait. We promise. pic.twitter.com/Yr6kNnWy6W — #Minions (@Minions) March 4, 2021

Movie theaters in California are gradually reopening on a tiered system, with New York movie theaters reopening this month. Warner Brothers is releasing new movies in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously this year, while Disney is booking Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters but offering it to Disney+ subscribers for a $30 surcharge.