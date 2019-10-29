Unpopular Opinion: Jesus Is King Is the Most Kanye West Album to Date

Ye’s highly anticipated album did not necessarily please all the fans out there and they certainly did not miss the opportunity to make hundreds of hilarious memes about it. As a Kanye West fan, I may be more familiar with his R rated lyrics flow better too, but the more I listen to his latest album, the more I understand Kanye’s message behind it, and the better I like it.

On my third listen I came to believe that Jesus is King may be the best album he put out in years. Reactions from people were ruthless, due to the fact that many felt Kanye was actually trying to proselytize them to Christianity. I disagree. I am a hardcore secularist, and that is not going to change any time soon, but I could not help but appreciate the music and the message Kanye aimed to convey.

JESUS IS KING

SUNDAY SERVICE EXPERIENCE

NOON PT LIVESTREAMhttps://t.co/pJr7fEIN9S pic.twitter.com/ykxoeG7qv8 — ye (@kanyewest) October 27, 2019

Kanye is 42. He has four children. For the past five years, he’s been in one of the most publicized marriages of all time. Ever since he rose to fame, he’s been in scandal after scandal, in debt, grieving the loss of his mother, and a public breakup from a partner.

He’s been battling his demons his whole life. Yet he kept trying to reinvent himself, his image and his music in an effort to find peace. With this album, it’s safe to say he’s found it. He found his truth, he found happiness. He found solace and comfort and it just so happens that he found it in Jesus Christ.

Kanye's "Jesus is king" album slaps idc what anyone says pic.twitter.com/nlpcpkDNfA — 👻SpookYouMomo👻 (@Shoyoumomo_) October 28, 2019

I believe that this is the prism through which people ought to listen to this album - as a form of closure to the public conflicts in Kanye West's life.

Kanye once said, if you’re a fan of Kanye West, you’re a fan of yourself. We’re all battling our own demons, and this album gives me hope that I too can reach the contentment and peace that Jesus is King radiates.

So, to the people who did not immediately vibe with Jesus is King, give it time. You might just discover Kanye’s genius within it.