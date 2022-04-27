Update on Neslihan Atagül Latest Upcoming Project

Turkish star Neslihan Atagul continues to lead the social media, both personally and in practice.

The media highlights her and her husband, star Kadir Doğlu, due to the large audience she has in Turkey and the Arab world.

And news sources, revealed that Atagul will star in a new movie, Aaahh Belinda, an old Turkish movie that was produced years ago, specifically in 1986, and it will be re-filmed with a new production and new actors, including Neslihan Atagul, and it will be shown on one of the digital platforms.

In the details of the news, the film will start filming next July, and the role that Neslihan will play, the starring role, where she will play “Sarab” character who receives an offer to act in an advertisement, but what she does not know is that this advertisement will greatly change her life.

And earlier, press sources had raised a great deal of controversy in the statements of one of the journalists when he confirmed that Neslihan's husband Kadir Doğlu secretly married Turkish star Sera, who was with him the starring role in the series “Love Recipe” and was about to separate and submit divorce papers from the star Neslihan Atagul.

Kadir denied these rumors when he was asked about the matter and confirmed that they are absolutely false.