For Valentine's 2020.. Nawal El Zoghbi Releases El Aweya 'The Strong One'

Lebanese golden star Nawal El Zoghbi released her new song El Aweya (The Strong One), on the official YouTube channel of Rotana Productions.

The lyrics are written by Mazen Daher, the music is composed by Fadl Suleiman, and distributed by Jimmy Haddad. Mix and Mastering is by Muhammad Al-Makhour.

The song falls under the romantic genre and talks about breakups, and how a woman can remain strong without ever losing confidence in herself after losing a lover, because life does not revolve around men.