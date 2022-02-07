Valentine's Day Stars' Surprises!!

What will be a better time to launch a new song other than valentine's day?

Nawal El Zoghby published a video with the composer Amro Musatafa showing the behind the scenes of recording her newest and first song in 2022 called "I'm still on your mind;" which will be launched on valentine's day 2022.

The Tunisian singer Latifa will launch a new song called "Dream" with Rotana company, song lyrics are by the late poet Hussien Alsayed, and music is composed by Dr. Talal. The production company released part of the clip directed by Waleed Nasef.

Ahlam, in her latest concert with Nawal Alkuwaityeh, announced that she will publish her latest individual song composed Naser Alsaleh.

Assala posted part of her new song as well and dedicated it to her husband Faeq Hassan; saying" every lover has a gift to his loved one, and in this month of love I dedicate my words for my love, my father and my friend Faeq Hassan."

