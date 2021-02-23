Vanessa Bryant Blasts Meek Mill for Controversial Lyrics Referencing Kobe Bryant's Death

The rapper's leaked track 'Don't Worry' has sparked backlash from fans with a direct nod to the helicopter crash which killed the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.



In the song, Mill says: "This b**** I’m f*****’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me. Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."



Now, Vanessa has slammed the "extremely insensitive" lyrics and urged the rapper o simply "do better".



She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period.

"I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.



"If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

The AGE-year-old musician has already hit back at critics of the track earlier this month.



He tweeted: "Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....s*** like zombie land or something! Lol. (sic)"



And now, he appears to have doubled down on the song's words with another defiant tweet shared after Vanessa's response on Instagram.



Without confirming he was directing his comments towards Kobe's widow, Mill wrote on Twitter: "I'm going back savage in this s**t ... f#%k ya feelings! (sic)"



Last month, Vanessa shared a poignant letter from one of Gianna's best friends to mark the first anniversary of her daughter and Kobe's deaths.



She captioned the post: "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey.



"I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories with Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. (sic)"



Vanessa - who is also mother to daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and Capri, one - continued: "My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too.



"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you! (sic)"