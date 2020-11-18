Vanessa Hudgens Opens up About Wanting to Find Love Again

The 31-year-old actress - who split from Austin Butler earlier this year after a nine-year romance - is open to finding love again and has revealed what she's looking for in a man.



The brunette beauty shared: "Your girl's open. I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things.

"Like, I am not picky, really."



Vanessa - who also previously dated her former 'High School Musical' co-star Zac Efron - revealed she'd probably prefer to find a boyfriend who isn't "in the public eye".



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not - if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."



The 'Princess Switch' star admitted she hasn't been dating amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Vanessa insisted that, for the time being, she's focused on doing everything she can to ensure the safety of herself and the people around her, meaning her dating ambitions have been put on hold for the moment.



The Hollywood star said: "I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it's taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions.



"And at times it feels extravagant, but it's what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me."



However, once she feels safe, Vanessa is happy for her loved ones to help her find a boyfriend.



Asked about the idea, she replied: "I mean, 100 percent, my friends are my family, they care about me so much."