Vanessa Hudgens to Star in The Upcoming Live Musical 'Rent'

Fox has announced the cast of its upcoming live musical Rent, including performances from Vanessa Hudgens and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The network said its live TV adaptation of Jonathan Larson's musical, which ran on Broadway from 1996 until 2008, will feature live musical veterans Hudgens (Grease: Live) and Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) in the roles of Maureen Johnson and Tom Collins.

The play follows a group of friends living in a building that is soon to be gentrified by former resident Benjamin Coffin III, portrayed by R&B recording artist Mario (Empire).

ordan Fisher (Dancing with the Stars) will star as filmmaker Mark, with Brennin Hunt (Nashville) playing his musician roommate, Roger.

Recording artist Tinashe is slated to play struggling addict Mimi Marquez, while Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud) has been cast in the role of Joanne Jefferson, an Ivy League-educated lawyer and Maureen's on-and-off-again romantic partner.

Valentina (RuPaul's Drag Race) is signed to play Angel Dumont Schunard, a young drag queen who becomes involved with Collins.

Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) has been cast as an ensemble member and will sing the famed solo in the song "Seasons of Love."

Michael Greif, director of the original New York Theatre Workshop and Broadway versions of Rent, has signed to oversee stage direction of the live musical, while Alex Rudzinksi will be the show's live television director.

Rent was previously adapted into a movie in 2005 that was directed by Chris Columbus and featured several members of the original Broadway cast.

Rent Live is scheduled for broadcast Jan. 27, 2019.