Vanessa Trump files for Divorce from Donald Trump's Son, Donald Trump Jr.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on Jul. 21, 2016 Donald Trump Jr., and his wife Vanessa Trump look on during the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Jul. 21, 2016. The wife of Donald Trump Jr, the U.S. president's eldest son, filed for divorce on Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 in New York, according to several American media reports. Vanessa Trump, nee Haydon, married Donald Jr in November 2005. The couple, both 40, have five children between the ages of three and 10. According to multiple media reports, the former model filed for an uncontested divorce, meaning proceedings will not include a dispute over custody and assets. (Robyn BECK / AFP)

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Thursday.

Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested proceeding, indicating there likely won't be a legal battle over custody of the couple's five children or their assets, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple said in a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Vanessa Trump, 40, is a former model and actress who married Donald Trump Jr., also 40, in 2005.

The couple's five children range in age from 3 to 10.

Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump have been running the Trump Organization in New York since their father was elected president in 2017.

The oldest Trump son was also questioned by Congressional investigatorsas part of their probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His involvement is related to a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who said she had damaging information about Clinton.

A total of eight people attended that meeting, which started with an email from British music publicist Rob Goldstone to Trump Jr. In it, Goldstone offered to arrange a meeting between Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya, whom he described as a "Russian government attorney." Goldstone said she wanted to give Trump Jr. information about Clinton as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

In February, Vanessa Trump was hospitalized after she opened a letter containing a suspicious substance addressed to Donald Trump Jr.



This article has been adpated from its original source.