Very Emotional! Assala Cries in Saudi Concert.. Did She Separate From Husband Tarek Alarian?

Syrian songstress Assala Nasri cried in her last concert in Saudi Arabia.

She triggered a buzz as the public tried to interpret the reason behind her falling tears.

Nasri was singing on Abu Bakr Salem Theater at the Boulevard, when she choked up and stopped singing for several moments to wipe her tears. She tried to pull herself together to complete the performance of her famous song Thak Elghabi (That Stupid).

Social media pioneers heavily circulated the video, accompanied by a lot of speculation about the reason for her crying publicly in this way. Many linked it to her recent state of sadness after a dispute with her husband Alarian.

Others suggested that Assala seems to be completely separated from Tarek Alarian but does not want to announce it, while some have hinted that she is saddened by her husband's betrayal, despite her denying this through an official statement on Instagram.

Adding to speculations, others figured she was crying because of a feud with her husband, after she tweeted the lyrics of the song That Stupid: "Why did you come back .. who do you want? Your lover that stupid .. the one to whose eyes you belonged .. the one who you first betrayed .. why wait? My friend's goodness has died."